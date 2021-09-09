After sharing a photo of his “beautiful” daughters, Joe Giudice considers becoming a sperm donor.

Is it possible that Joe Giudice may become a sperm donor? After seeing how gorgeous his daughters with ex-wife Teresa Giudice turned out, the former reality star seemed to ponder this idea.

The 49-year-old entrepreneur shared a snapshot of himself standing in front of all four of his daughters, Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, on Instagram on Tuesday.

All five are shown in the photo smiling at the camera and wearing matching white blouses and denim slacks.

He accompanied the photo with a wink emoji and said, “I make some gorgeous kids, I should be a donor.”

Many followers responded positively to his tweet, with the majority agreeing with what he said about producing beautiful babies.

One reader said, “Your daughters are really stunning Joe.”

“You do have lovely daughters, don’t you? Another person responded, “I’m really glad for you.”

Some people also told Joe that Teresa’s genes contributed to their children’s physical beauty.

One netizen speculated, “I assume Teresa had something to do with their beauty, too.”

“I believe they resemble Teresa, Joe. Another person replied, “You don’t have the dominating genes.”

Joe has been missing his daughters since they moved to the United States, while he is currently residing in the Bahamas following his deportation to Italy in 2019.

The former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star recently shared throwback images of his children, particularly of his eldest and second daughters, Gia and Gabriella, respectively.

He continued to reflect about his time with his children on Tuesday. He could be seen getting romantic kisses on the cheek from two of his daughters in one photo he shared on the platform.

In the caption, he added, “They are all I think about.”

He also uploaded a snapshot of Gia and Milania that he took with them when they came to visit him late last year. Joe is once again seen standing between his children as the three poses for the camera.

Joe captioned the photo, “Miss you girls, see you soon.”

Joe said in an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Gossip in April 2020 that following his 41-month jail sentence on fraud charges, the US government put stringent deportation restrictions on him.

“I was warned I’d never be allowed to set foot in America again… The horrible words. Brief News from Washington Newsday.