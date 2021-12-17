After sexual assault allegations, Ryan Reynolds and Peloton snubbed Chris Noth’s content.

Following the sexual assault claims against Chris Noth, Ryan Reynolds and Peloton have decided to cut connections with him.

Many fans were horrified when Noth’s character Mr. Big died unexpectedly in the first episode of the “Sex and the City” revival “And Just Like That…” Peloton’s stock really decreased as a result of the outcry over his death.

Reynolds’ company teamed up with Noth, and Peloton instructor Jess King did the same for an ad mocking the death of his character. However, after the actor’s recent scandal, both removed the content linking them to him, according to Us Weekly.

On Thursday, the mention of Peloton’s ad featuring Noth was removed from all Peloton social media channels.

“Every allegation of sexual assault must be handled seriously.” When we highlighted Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s revival, we were ignorant of these charges. We have ceased marketing this video and archived related social postings while we strive to learn more,” Peloton said in a statement to Us Weekly.

The “Deadpool” star also took down his declaration that his marketing agency would work with the “Cast Away” star.

Both Peloton and Reynolds made the decision just hours after two people came forward and told The Hollywood Reporter that Noth had sexually assaulted them.

One lady, who went by the name Zoe, claimed that when she was 22, Noth “raped her from behind.”

“I yelled’stop,'” she said, but he ignored her.

“I noticed that my shirt was stained with blood. I was able to get out of there. “I went to my friend’s [in the same building]apartment,” Zoe explained to the site.

After the meeting, she allegedly went to the hospital and received sutures. She was also questioned by two officers, but she refused to name her claimed attacker.

Lily was the name of the second woman. When Noth reportedly assaulted her, she was 25 years old. He allegedly asked her to supper before inviting her to his flat, where the incident occurred.

“From the back of a chair, he was having sex with me.” We were looking in the mirror. As it happened, I was on the verge of tears… I walked into the restroom and changed into my skirt. I was in a bad mood. “I feel completely raped,” Lily added. “All of my fantasies about this star, whom I had adored for years, had vanished.” Since then, Noth has denied all of the charges. “The interactions were consensual,” he claims. “I’m not sure why they’re reappearing just now, though.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.