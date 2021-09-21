After services were cut, the shortage of bus drivers was dubbed a “crisis in the making.”

Due to a driver shortage, bus service on a route connecting three towns has been halted.

Following communication from Moore Parish Council, Mike Amesbury, Labour MP for Weaver Vale, raised the issue with Warrington Borough Council executives about reductions to the 62 and 62A service between Runcorn, Widnes, and Warrington.

Mr Amesbury claimed the “problem” had been “years in the making,” and he wondered if European drivers departing the UK as a result of Brexit, combined with training delays, were to blame.

Three years after the idea was agreed upon, the bus gate cameras are still not operational.

The 62 bus cuts have impacted constituents in Moore and the Runcorn neighborhoods of Sandymoor, Murdishaw, and Halton Lea, according to him.

According to a representative for Mr Amesbury’s office, the route decrease is one of several announced by Warrington Council-owned Warrington’s Own Buses, which is attempting to recruit and retain drivers due to a “staff shortfall.”

According to him, the 62 and 62A services run between Warrington, Runcorn, and Widnes, however numerous journeys have been dropped since September 6, and a scaled-down Saturday service is currently supplied by a private operator.

“There is definitely a scarcity of competent drivers, which is affecting hauliers and bus operators across the country, including here in my district, with the most recent impact on this crucial local bus service,” Mr Amesbury added.

“At work, there are a lot of variables to consider.

“Delays at the DVLA and DVSA in processing provisional driving licences and offering test slots, as well as challenges relating to the national driver shortage, have been cited by Warrington Council.

“Do you think it’s also European nationals returning to their homelands?”

“I share the parish council’s concerns that a reduction in service will isolate villages by making it harder for people to go to neighboring towns and to job, college, and school,” he added.

“This has been a crisis in the making for a long time,” the Weaver Vale MP stated.

“I’m sure Government ministers are aware of this, and I’ve brought it up in Parliament in relation to the HGV industry.

“I’m pressing the case with Warrington Borough Council’s chief executive to see what immediate measures they have in mind.”

