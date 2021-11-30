After selling out four shows at LA’s SoFi Stadium, BTS has set a new record.

SoFi Stadium Vice President of Programming Christy Castillo Butcher verified the group’s newest achievement on Monday.

“We’re thrilled that BTS’s historic first concert in the United States since 2019 will take place at SoFi Stadium. For the first time in SoFi Stadium history, BTS sold out four shows. This concert has the biggest ticket sales of any concert conducted at the SoFi Stadium by a single band or performer “According to Soompi, the executive stated.

BTS will perform at SoFi stadium on Wednesday and Thursday for the final two days of their four-day concert, “BTS Permission to Dance – LA,” which marks the group’s first appearance on stage since its world tour was canceled in 2019.

The first two of the four shows were completely sold out. There were also a few celebs in the crowd. Lizzo, an American singer, and Silk Sonic’s Anderson. Paak was also spotted at the concert’s opening day. Backstage, he and his kid, as well as his Korean wife, met with the members of the band.

Meghan Thee Stallion joined BTS on stage on the second day of the concert to perform the remix version of “Butter.”

Inglewood, California’s SoFi stadium is a new events site. It is scheduled to open in September 2020. The stadium boasts highly advanced facilities and is home to the Los Angeles Chargers of the National Football League.

The facility can hold up to 100,000 people, but the big screen behind the stage that was used for BTS’ concert has taken up a lot of room, leaving only about 50,000 seats available. The events are also live-streamed to the nearby YouTube Theater, which has a capacity of 6,400 seats, to accommodate more fans.

Butcher continued, “It’s also the first time the live concert and YouTube Theater Livestream are happening at the same time.”

As one of the first musicians to perform at SoFi Stadium, BTS joins the iconic Rolling Stones. The rock and roll band performed at the venue last October, as you may recall. According to Butcher, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform at the stadium next month.