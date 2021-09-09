After seeing Olivia Munn with a baby bump, John Mulaney confirms her pregnancy.

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are expecting their first child together.

On Tuesday, the former writer for “Saturday Night Live” appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” “You’ve had a year,” the host informed Mulaney, 39, during his appearance, prompting the comic to open up about his experiences over the past year.

“I crammed a lot of information into this… Isn’t it September already? He responded, “I went to treatment in September, got out in October, and moved out of my house from my ex-wife [Anna Marie Tendler].” “Then I went to Los Angeles in the spring and met and began seeing a great woman named Olivia.”

“I got into this very lovely relationship with someone incredible,” he said. We’re also expecting a child together. When I was going to break the news, I was nervous!”

Mulaney acknowledged his partner and their unborn kid again when thanking Meyers for inviting him on the show. “In this early path out of recovery, Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself,” he stated.

Munn’s pregnancy was confirmed by Mulaney only a few days after she was spotted with a baby bump. Last Thursday, the star of “X-Men: Apocalypse” came out in a pair of baggy tan sweatpants, a black crew-neck sweatshirt, and red sandals. Mulaney was not present when she was spotted wandering through a parking garage.

Many people assumed Munn was pregnant at the time since she appeared to have a baby bump in the photos.

One user tweeted, “Olivia Munn is soooo pregnant.” Another added, “I can’t believe Olivia Munn’s pregnancy with John Mulaney wasn’t simply a crazy fan conspiracy.”

Munn’s pregnancy rumors initially arose in a popular TikTok video in June. The New York City comedian team @celebritymemoirbookclub said in the brief movie that they were not in Mulaney’s circle but were informed of her pregnancy by someone who was.

The video was reuploaded on Friday, along with Munn’s photographs from Page Six, which showed her baby belly.

Mulaney and Munn are “very excited” about their future baby, according to a source close to the couple.

The unnamed source told the newspaper, “They are both really pleased about the kid.” “They couldn’t be more overjoyed.”