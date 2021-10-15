After seeing Khloe Kardashian’s abs on the cover of a magazine, Tristan Thompson was inspired to work out.

Tristan Thompson was ecstatic with his ex-girlfriend and co-parent Khloe Kardashian flaunting her trim figure on the cover of Health magazine.

When Kardashian shared her cover photo for the health and lifestyle magazine on social media, the 30-year-old NBA player voiced his respect for the 37-year-old reality star.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star shared a photo of herself on the cover of Health magazine’s November 2021 issue, showing off her abs in gray and taupe exercise attire.

“Thank you for including me on the cover of Health Magazine. “I worked so hard in the gym for this, and I celebrated with pizza (my weakness) right after,” Kardashian captioned the photo taken by Dennis Leupold. Jesse O’Hara and Jol “Coach Joe” Bourama, her personal trainers, were also mentioned.

Shortly after his ex shared the photo, the Sacramento Kings player commented on it. Kardashian’s shot, according to Thompson, inspired him to work on his abs. He also expressed his admiration for his ex’s role as a fitness model for many others.

“Wow!! Koko, you are such an inspiration! I’m very proud of your perseverance and commitment to your health and fitness. Steely abs!! He commented in the comments, “BRB I need to do some sit-ups.”

Kris Jenner, Kardashian’s mother, commended her daughter after seeing the post.

“Wow!!!!!!!! Khloe!!! You are stunning on the inside and out, and you demonstrate to us all how to be empowered, inspirational, happy, and serene, as well as how laughter is the best cure… Jenner wrote, “I love you so much.”

Meanwhile, since their second divorce in June, Kardashian and Thompson have maintained a cordial relationship as they coparent their 3-year-old daughter True. The exes are keeping things nice, according to a source, but that hasn’t prevented Thompson from making romantic comments on his ex’s Instagram from time to time, as reported by People.

In September 2016, the ex-lovers fueled romance rumors for the first time. They welcomed their daughter two years later. They split up in February 2019 after Thompson was caught up in a series of cheating allegations.

When they were quarantined together as coparents last year due to the coronavirus outbreak, Kardashian and Thompson decided to restart their romance. However, the couple broke up again earlier this year.

