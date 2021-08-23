After seeing her eldest daughter Rowan off to college, Brooke Shields recalls the “worst day of her life.”

Brooke Shields couldn’t help but shed a tear as she handed off her eldest daughter, Rowan, at the Wake Forest University dorm in North Carolina on Saturday.

As she drove away from the University, the “Jane the Virgin” actress, like other parents who drove their children to college over the weekend, grew upset.

“Spreading her wings is my one-of-a-kind and wonderful baby daughter. I adore you. We are incredibly proud of you. This was the most depressing journey I’ve ever had to take. But my kid is about to embark on one of the most significant trips of her life…RIGHT NOW!” posted the 56-year-old actress on Instagram.

Shields posted a nice mother-daughter selfie with Rowan inside the dorm room on Sunday. She also shared a family photo with Chris Henchy and Grier, her 15-year-old daughter. A teary-eyed Shields can be seen looking at the camera in a short clip.

Rowan’s graduation day was captured on Instagram by the proud mama and author of “There Was a Little Girl” in June.

“There’s nothing I love more than being your mom,” Shields wrote with a throwback photo of her and her girls in May.

She told Us Weekly, “They earned a payday every week.” “This was their hard-earned money,” says the narrator. They recognized how difficult it was to obtain that check, that piece of paper. They simply handed [the checks]to me and said, “Well, can you place this somewhere?” at first. Then it evolved into, ‘OK, let’s show you how this works.’ There are baby steps to be taken.”

Her children, she added, taught her how to use TikTok for the first time during the confinement.

Shields explained, “There are ways to genuinely engage and spend time with your parents that aren’t torture.”