After seeing BTS perform in Los Angeles, Halsey praises the group, calling them the “coolest band in the world.”

Halsey has praised South Korean boyband BTS, describing them as the “coolest band on the planet.” Her remark comes after she was seen supporting the boys at the “Permission to Dance” event at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The “Be Kind” singer tweeted, “BTS are the coolest band in the world.”

On Thursday, “Halsey” became a hot topic on Twitter after hundreds of thousands of admirers, also known as ARMYs, endorsed their message.

The singer was even given the moniker “the ARMYs mom” by her followers.

“She’s army’s mom @halsey,” wrote a fan with the username @halseyfkfk.

Another fan, who goes by the handle @elanaurora25 on the platform, wanted to make sure Halsey was okay with being referred to as the fandom’s mother. The fan, who shared a photo of the singer during the guys’ concert, said, “The army has seen how much and how real your devotion for BTS is. So, can we refer to you as ‘Mom of Armies?'” “It’s interesting you people call me mom,” Halsey replied, “since in Halo, Dr. Halsey kidnapped a number of kids and made an army of them, and it’s like me too.” The singer also posted a carousel of photos on their Instagram page on Thursday, showing them having a good time at the group’s concert. An OOTD and a shot with their son, Ender Ridley Aydin, were among the photos. The tweet also included images of a BTS lightstick, the multicolored stage, and the singer posing with the lads backstage.

In the caption, Halsey wrote, “uncle gang beyond words.”

On the third day of the group’s four-day concert, several ARMYs shared photographs and videos of the singer grooving out to BTS songs. The singer was seen on the massive LED screen at one point, enjoying the event and giving her support for the boys.

The “Without Me” singer disclosed their food desires on Instagram Stories before giving birth in July, posting a photo of a fast-food joint’s distinctive brown paper bag. BTS was promoting a lunch that included special sauces inspired by South Korean dishes at the time.

They wrote on the page, “Baby is Army,” which was subsequently captured and tweeted by a fan account.

It should be noted that Halsey teamed with BTS on the 2019 hit "Boy With Luv," which reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.