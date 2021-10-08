After Season 5, Mark Consuelos leaves the CW show as a series regular.

After the fifth season of “Riverdale,” Mark Consuelos is no longer a series regular.

The 50-year-old actor’s departure as a regular cast member of “Riverdale” was originally revealed by Deadline after the show’s Season 5 finale on Wednesday.

Since he portrays the villain Hiram Lodge in the hit adolescent drama, it’s unclear why Consuelos was deleted from the regular cast roster. However, in the concluding seconds of Season 5, there was an onscreen sendoff.

“First and foremost, I’d like to express my gratitude to [executive producer]Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for this fantastic chance. He was reported by the publication as adding, “Never before has portraying a role that was so awful felt so nice.”

“Huge thanks to the ‘Riverdale’ fandom, to the great crew and amazing cast, whom I consider my friends and family,” Consuelos continued.

Consuelos’ tenure as Veronica Lodge’s (Camila Mendes) deceitful father in the series was also addressed in Aguirre-comments Sacasa’s to Deadline.

“After four insane, amazing years on ‘Riverdale,’ tonight’s episode is Mark’s swan song as our sexy villain Hiram Lodge.” Mark was ready for anything from the moment he joined us, and he was 100 percent determined to making Archie’s (KJ Apa) life a miserable hell,” he stated.

“What’s hilarious is that Mark and Hiram couldn’t be more dissimilar. A gentleman and a sweetheart who is always looking out for others. “We wish Mark the best of luck, and we hope this isn’t the final episode of Hiram Lodge,” the show’s creator stated.

It’s unclear how this will effect Consuelos’ participation in the show’s upcoming season. In its article, though, Deadline hinted that Hiram’s absence was only temporary.

Consuelos and his wife Kelly Ripa, 51, as well as their friend Jake Shears, 43, flaunted their toned bodies on social media as they celebrated the latter’s 43rd birthday.

Ripa had her back to the camera in the shot she posted, exposing her backside in a swimsuit. Consuelos, on the other hand, had his entire body showing because he was just wearing a pair of swim trunks. Shears, on the other hand, was observed creeping between Ripa’s legs.

“Wishing [Jake Shears] a happy birthday.” Thank you for allowing us to be a part of the cover art for your new album. It’ll be here soon!” The caption was written by the talk show host.

“Thirst. Trap. How. Dare. You,” actress Rachael Harris remarked on the post, and Ripa swiftly responded. Brief News from Washington Newsday.