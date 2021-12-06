After Sam Asghari’s extravagant 40th birthday celebration, Britney Spears expressed her gratitude by saying, “I’m very grateful.”

Britney Spears expressed her gratitude for her fiancé Sam Asghari’s efforts to make her birthday particularly special.

This year, Spears has a lot to celebrate: her engagement, the end of her 13-year conservatorship, and her 40th birthday. On Thursday, the pop diva turned another year older, and Asghari surprised her with a romantic four-day trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to commemorate the occasion.

On Instagram, the “Toxic” singer shared photographs and videos from her birthday celebration, which included a giant balloon display spelling out her name and a mariachi band serenade, among other things.

“She hadn’t traveled to Mexico in a long time and decided it would be the ideal location to celebrate her 40th birthday. Sam went above and beyond to make it unique for her and show her how much she is cherished “The pair stayed at the Las Ventanas resort’s oceanfront room, according to an unnamed source.

When the couple arrived, they were greeted by mariachis and festive decor. According to the source, he surprised her with balloons, flowers, and a lovely cake on her birthday morning.

“She looked really appreciative of Sam and was continually showering him with kisses and hugs,” a source told the publication of Spears’ reaction to her fiancé’s surprise.

The couple also spent time working out in the gym, relaxing in their room, and sunbathing on the beach throughout their stay. They also went for a walk down the beach to get some sun before having dinner for two and watching the fireworks over the water.

According to the source, Asghari and Spears “rented a yacht and sailed around the bay at sunset” on a different day.

Throughout their journey, the singer appeared “quite relaxed and cheerful,” according to the onlooker.

“She was giggling, dancing, and having a great time. She returned from Cabo with a bright smile on her face “Added the source.

After nearly five years of dating, Spears and Asghari confirmed their engagement in September.

The singer announced the happy news by releasing a video of herself showing off her diamond engagement ring on Instagram.

Asghari asked her in the video, "Take a look at it. Is it to your liking?" "Yes!" she replied. Asghari wanted to spoil her with a "really special, over-the-top, and meaningful proposal," an unnamed insider told Page Six at the time.