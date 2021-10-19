After rumors of a delay, James Gunn assures fans that ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 3′ will be’something beautiful.’

As reports of the movie being delayed or pulled circulated, director James Gunn put the record straight amid the enormous expectation for his upcoming venture, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

“Nope. #GotGVol3 has not been canceled or postponed; it is still set to release on May 5, 2023 “On Monday, the filmmaker posted a message on Twitter. “We’ve scripted and storyboarded, crewed and cast, and are READY TO GO in just a few minutes.” “We’re going to create you guys something wonderful,” the 55-year-old director added, alongside emoji of the popular character Rocket Raccoon, a rocket, a planet, and a star.

The news occurred after Marvel Studios deleted two untitled films from their release schedule, leading one fan to believe that “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” was one of them.

On Twitter, a fan sent a question to the filmmaker “Please tell me Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 isn’t one of the two Marvel films that have been canceled!!! I’m okay with a delay…” In response to this tweet, the filmmaker verified that his film was unrelated to the two untitled films.

Another fan clarified in the comments section of the fan’s tweet, “Two untitled films have been removed from the release schedule. That doesn’t mean they’ve been canceled or anything; it simply means they’ve lost their release dates. Granted, I’m not sure why this guy felt GOTGV3 was one of them. It’s not a Marvel film with no title.” According to Gunn’s most recent tweet, the filmmaker will begin filming soon. It’s currently in the pre-production stage. Dave Bautista, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Zoe Saldana, and Sean Gunn feature in the movie.

Will Poulter, an actor, was announced earlier this month as joining the star-studded cast.

While the plot of the film has been kept under wraps, considering it will be the final chapter of the Guardians in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” could be an emotional trip.

Gunn is presently filming “Peacemaker,” a television series set to premiere in January 2022. He’ll also helm “The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special,” a Marvel superhero TV special presently in pre-production.

Aside from his directing projects, Gunn is working on screenplays for “Wile E. Coyote” and the reboot of “Starsky & Hutch” from 2004.