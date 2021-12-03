After ‘Rude’ Comments About Prince William and Other Royals Resurface, a BBC Journalist Apologizes.

Amol Rajan, a BBC journalist, has apologized after his “rude and immature” remarks regarding the royal family from a decade ago were recently resurrected.

According to Sky News, Rajan described Prince Philip as a “racist buffoon” and Prince Charles as “scientifically illiterate” in comment pieces published by newspaper The Independent in 2012, following the release of the controversial BBC documentary — hosted by Rajan — that examined the relationship between Prince William, Prince Harry, and the media.

Rajan, who edited The Independent from 2013 to 2016, referred to Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond Jubilee as “little more than the industrialization of mediocrity” and criticized Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry as “the sort of posh nice-but-dims our democracy has struggled for centuries to remove from authority” in one article.

The Duke of Cambridge and his wife Kate Middleton’s public responsibilities, according to another piece, are a “complete sham.”

Rajan, 38, said he “truly regrets” the “rude and immature” remarks he made in a “past life” in a message shared on Twitter Thursday.

“I look back on those now with great embarrassment and wonder myself, frankly, what I was thinking,” the BBC’s media editor wrote on Twitter.

“I apologize for any offense they may have caused in the past or present. “I’m very devoted to objectivity, and I believe our recent broadcasts can be judged on their own merits,” said the host of BBC Radio 4’s flagship “Today” program.

The BBC remained silent on the matter. “Once journalists join the BBC, they leave their former beliefs at the door,” it added in a previous statement. According to Sky News, “Amol is an experienced BBC journalist who reports on all of the topics he covers in an impartial manner and in accordance with the BBC’s editorial guidelines.”

On Twitter, Rajan’s apologies drew mixed reactions. In recent programs, particularly the documentary “The Princes and the Press,” some have accused him of being prejudiced against the royal family. “I definitely wouldn’t call you an impartial journalist after what was screened the other night,” one user said, “but I gather you are just apologizing now because of the outrage that you are now receiving.”

One internet user claimed that the BBC should not have chosen him to host the documentary because the subject should have been “addressed by someone the viewers can trust to be impartial,” citing Rajan’s decision to allow Meghan Markle’s lawyer to speak on her behalf without questioning her statements.

