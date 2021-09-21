After revealing her wedding song choice, Mama June addresses her boyfriend Jordan McCollum as “Daddy.”

Mama June Shannon addressed her suspected lover Jordan McCollum as “daddy” on social media just one day after expressing her wish to walk down the aisle one day.

On Monday, the 24-year-old TikTok influencer, who has over 1.2 million followers and 13.5 million likes, published a video of him reprimanding his beloved dog Nala for making a mess inside the house on the short-form video-sharing platform.

“Did you pull this off, Nala?… Hello, Nala… Take a look at me. “Did you pull this off?” While pointing to the clutter on the floor in front of his cat, McCollum stated in the video.

Mama June, 42, swiftly reacted to the post, defending Nala against Jordan and justifying what the dog did when he wasn’t present. She did, however, admit that she considers herself Nala’s “mother,” while Jordan is her “daddy.”

The reality star wrote, “That’s mama’s baby daddy she is just a baby you know she don’t [sic]like being alone lol.”

McCollum, who has been documenting his sober journey on social media, proceeded to talk about his pet dog, Nala, claiming that she was such a lazy dog while showing the dog laying on the couch in a follow-up post.

Mama June also left a remark on the article, expressing her desire for the white puppy, despite the fact that she is now filming the new season of her reality show “Mama June: From Not To Hot” with her family.

“Aww, mama’s baby [oh]I miss her, and I know she misses me, too. “However, she is a slacker,” she added on the post.

Mama June’s conversation with her supposed beau comes just one day after she announced on the same platform that she already has a wedding song in mind for when she and her special someone walk down the aisle.

“One day, when someone arrives [and]steals my heart [and]becomes my forever, this will [be]my song [for you],” she captioned a video of herself smiling while the song “From This Moment On” plays in the background.

Despite the fact that Honey Boo Boo’s mother is in a loving relationship with McCollum, the We TV star has denied allegations that she is dating the much younger man.

She finally spoke up about her relationship with McCollum last month after months of silence due to dating rumors. "It gives me great pleasure to name Jordan my best buddy. She wrote on TikTok, "Nothing more, nothing less."