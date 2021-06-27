After returning to the UK, tourists in Portugal felt like “criminals.”

When the country’s flag changed from green to amber, a group of pals who were left “stuck” in Portugal said they were treated like “criminals.”

After coronavirus infections began to rise in Portugal, the government removed the nation from the green list.

However, because Portugal was classified as green in May, Cheslyn Baker of Swannington, near Coalville, traveled to the Algarve with two friends, where one of them had a vacation property.

Today, there are 14 countries that could be added to the green list.

“After several months of lockdown, we could finally venture out with a friend back to her home in the southern Algarve,” she said.

They booked Ryanair flights from East Midlands Airport on June 3 after each paying £160 for a mandatory Covid test.

According to Leicestershire Live, as they filed towards the boarding gate, they heard a rumour that the UK was considering removing Portugal from the green list.

“We didn’t think it would happen because the instances there – particularly in the Algarve – were so low,” Cheslyn explained, “otherwise we wouldn’t have contemplated travelling in the first place.”

The three, who are all fully vaccinated, had only been in the Algarve for a few days when they learned about the impending change to amber.

She claimed that British tourists and Portuguese residents in the area were initially perplexed, then enraged.

She claimed that, in addition to being “locked up” in her Leicestershire home for ten days following her return, she had to pay further money because the three additional PCR tests cost around £300.

“It felt like we, as British citizens, had committed a crime,” Cheslyn added.

“We were definitely getting a big fine for the price of three more PCR tests, as well as a 10-day prison sentence in the form of self-isolation, with random daily check-ups, not to mention official visits to make sure we were remaining put.”

All travelers returning to the UK were now asked to show proof of orders and payment for tests that had not yet been completed on days two and eight of their isolation.

At the airport, they also had to provide a negative Covid test certificate. The summary comes to a close.