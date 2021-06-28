After returning from an amber list nation, Mum was compelled to quarantine in a “filthy” hotel.

Despite returning to the UK from a nation on the amber travel list, a Southport mother was forced to pay £1,750 to stay in a “filthy” quarantine hotel.

Lyn Siddle arrived in England on Sunday, June 19th, after a trip to Bali.

Before leaving Indonesia, she had a negative PCR test, had filled out a passenger locator form, and planned to isolate at home for ten days.

She claims she was told she couldn’t board the flight unless she showed airport employees confirmation of payment for 10 nights in a quarantine hotel in England because she changed flights in Abu Dhabi, which is on the red list.

Lyn spent £1,750 at the Ramada Hounslow hotel near Heathrow.

“I was in Abu Dhabi airport for three hours, and it was empty,” she told the ECHO. The plane was completely empty. I didn’t notice anyone.”

She claims the room was “filthy,” the food was “disgusting,” and she didn’t have air conditioning or a functioning television.

Friends have expressed their sympathies on her Facebook page, stating she is being treated “worse than a prisoner” and that they are “utterly horrified.”

Lyn, the owner of Portland Hall Spa in Southport, was visiting her mother on the anniversary of her late father’s death.

“My mother is 87 years old, and my father passed away in December of this year,” she said. On that day, he would have turned 89 years old. I had hoped to spend time with Mum, but it was not to be.”

Lyn also claims that she is approached on a regular basis by NHS Test and Trace personnel who advise her to self-isolate.

She continued: “I have filled in forms online, in pen and paper, I am literally in a quarantine hotel and they’re ringing me every day telling me to self isolate.”

Lyn claims she was ultimately given a bigger, cleaner room with air conditioning and a functional television after eight days of “complaining, frustration, and stress.”

She also claimed that hotel personnel apologized by bringing her conditioner and a box of chocolates.

During her stay, Lyn says she took three coronavirus tests, all of which came back negative. The summary comes to a close.