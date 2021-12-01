After requiring hospital treatment, the suspect will be questioned about his mother’s murder.

The 57-year-old remained in prison, according to Merseyside Police, in connection with the death of Malak Adabzadeh, who was discovered dead in a Liverpool residence last week.

The mother died as a consequence of “head trauma,” according to the autopsy.

Armed cops surround the street and barge into the house, rifles drawn.

Just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, emergency personnel were dispatched to a property on The Green, a residential street near the Rocket flyover.

Ms Adabzadeh’s body was discovered and she was pronounced dead on the spot.

Lines of inquiry, according to detectives, include whether her killing “may have been for domestic or other cultural reasons.”

Three men, two from Stoneycroft, aged 21 and 57, and a 46-year-old from Norris Green, were arrested on suspicion of the mother’s murder.

“Two of the guys, aged 21 and 46, have now been bailed with conditions,” police said in an update on the probe provided Wednesday afternoon.

“The 57-year-old remains in prison for questioning by detectives after previously obtaining treatment in a hospital.”

“Police are conducting a detailed investigation and stay on the site while forensic examinations continue.”

Ms Adabzadeh was an Iranian woman who lived in Stoneycroft. The city’s Iranian community has been asked to help with the inquiry by detectives.

“Katy was a loving mother, lovely sister, wife, and daughter,” her family stated in a poignant farewell to the 47-year-old, who was also known as Katy. She was a generous, kind person who would constantly go out of her way to help others.

“Katy will be sorely missed.”

“As a family, we appeal for the community’s help in determining what happened to our beloved Katy at this time.”

“Our investigations into Malak’s tragic death continue,” Detective Chief Inspector Simon Hurst said on Wednesday. “We would ask to anyone who was in the area of The Green on Thursday afternoon who may have seen or heard anything to come in touch.”

“Similarly, if you were traveling at the Rocket end of Edge Lane and have dashcam film, please check it and let us know.”

