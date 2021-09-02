After removing the judge in the custody battle, Brad Pitt claims that the court “created a conflict.”

Brad Pitt protested with the court about Judge John W. Ouderkirk being removed from his custody dispute with Angelina Jolie.

The 57-year-old star of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” has filed an appeal with California’s Second District Court of Appeal, seeking that the state’s highest court review the decision regarding Ouderkirk’s withdrawal from the custody case. Pitt and his legal team claimed in court records obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday that the judge had been forthright and honest in providing several disclosures about his relationship with his counsel. The two-time Golden Globe winner claimed that the court’s decision to remove Ouderkirk “caused a dispute” and “incorrectly applied” a key condition.

The filings stated that “review is needed to determine whether an administrative error in failing to quickly disclose additional, immaterial concerns involving counsel for a party, years after disclosing a large history of such matters, necessitates disqualification.”

“After more than four years of contentious litigation, each day of which has harmed the children and their father, an important and considered custody decision will be completely overturned as a result of an administrative error that has nothing to do with the merits of the custody dispute,” the petition continued.

Ouderkirk “was wrongfully disqualified after providing a detailed, fact-based custodial ruling, following a protracted legal procedure with several witnesses and experts,” Pitt’s lawyer, Theodore J. Boutrous Jr., claimed in a statement to Us Weekly.

He went on to say that the decision “would reward parties that are losing child custody disputes” and “will condone their gamesmanship,” which will only injure the children and families involved by delaying the outcome. He also said that Ouderkirk’s “shrewd” removal set a precedent that will “rob parents of priceless time” with their children.

He continued, “The lower court’s finding is horrible for children and bad for California’s already overburdened justice system.”

The justices who presided over the July hearing said that Ouderkirk’s “failure to make mandatory disclosures” regarding the legal proceedings involving Pitt’s lawyers “could cause an objective person, knowing of all of the facts” to doubt his impartiality in the matter. They found that “disqualification is required” because of Ouderkirk’s “ethical breach” and “recent professional contacts with Pitt’s counsel.”

Their custody fight could be restarted as a result of the verdict. Kevin Federline, Charlie Sheen, and other celebrities were represented by Los Angeles divorce attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan. Brief News from Washington Newsday.