After releasing a wedding photo, the Coronation Street star wondered why she had “disappeared” from the drama.

Ellie Leach of Coronation Street looked nothing like her character Faye Windass as she attended a glamorous wedding.

The 20-year-old soap star shared two photos from the important day with her boyfriend Reagan Pettman on Instagram.

Ellie wore a beige diamond-encrusted gown with ruffled sleeves and a pleated skirt that she looked gorgeous in.

Fans of Coronation Street are astounded by the new cast member, who they recognize from previous seasons of the show.

She was holding a bouquet of flowers that matched the floral pin in her hair.

Ellie smiled and puckered up to her companion in the images, who was dressed smartly in a three-piece suit.

She added one love heart emoji to the post’s caption.

Faye, Ellie’s character on Coronation Street, was sentenced to three years in jail in December for attacking Adam Barlow.

She was last seen on film in April while serving time in prison, and she hasn’t been seen since.

Fans of the serial jumped on Ellie’s latest social media tweets, asking when she will return, according to BirminghamLive.

“Are you going back into Corrie?” someone inquired.

“Lovely…,” commented another. “Are you returning to Corrie?”

“Please come back to Corrie!!!!” said a third.

“You both look amazing,” one person wrote. Xxx”

“You’re looking fantastic, Ellie!” exclaimed another. You don’t look anything like Faye from Corrie.”