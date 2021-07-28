After rejecting a deal with Liverpool, the midfielder seals his move to Manchester United.

After leaving Liverpool Academy this summer, Ethan Ennis has finalized his move to Manchester United.

The Washington Newsday reported earlier this month that the 16-year-old was in talks with both the Red Devils and Chelsea after turning down a scholarship offer from the Reds.

In a social media post accompanied by photos from Old Trafford, he has now disclosed that he has agreed to a deal with Liverpool’s arch rivals United.

“I am thrilled to announce that I have signed for Manchester United,” the post read. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Liverpool owes Ennis a development fee, which might be settled by a tribunal if the two teams can’t come to an agreement.

The departure of a player who scored three goals during the Reds’ run to the FA Youth Cup final last season will undoubtedly be felt.

Liverpool, on the other hand, has had better luck securing a number of other scholars, including Kaide Gordon, Stefan Bajdcetic, and Callum Scanlon.

Gordon, 16, has already made an impression in the first team, having appeared in two pre-season friendlies for Jurgen Klopp’s side.