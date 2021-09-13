After refusing to pay for takeout, a thug threatened a pizza delivery worker with a knife.

Adam Harvey attacked the delivery man and jammed his hand in a door after being asked for money for the order.

The 34-year-old urged James Houghton to obtain a knife so he could threaten the delivery man during the confrontation.

Pizza box gun plans attracted some of gangland’s most powerful personalities.

At Liverpool Crown Court, prosecutor Graham Pickavance said the Greasby Pizza and Grill takeout received an order for £54.70 at 7 p.m. on Boxing Day last year.

Ali Yazar went to a property on Big Meadow Road in Woodchurch to bring the food, which included pizzas and burgers.

Mr Yazar went to the communal entrance, Mr Pickavance recalled, and Harvey came down and said the food was for him.

Harvey gave Mr Yazar only £10 as he took the food and began walking upstairs, so Yazar followed him.

He informed Harvey he didn’t have enough money and put his hand in the doorway “to keep it from shutting properly,” but Harvey shut the door, trapping his hand.

Mr Yazar entered the flat and “threatened to call the cops,” but was “hit by Mr Harvey.”

Harvey then directed Houghton, 20, to go fetch a knife, which he did, as well as bringing a shattered mug.

According to Mr. Pickavance With the knife in his hand, Harvey threatened Mr Yazar and warned him to leave.

When his phone was knocked from his hand as he sought to contact for aid, Houghton and Harvey left Mr Yazar and walked to Houghton’s residence, despite three women present offering to pay for the food.

Mr Yazar’s hand was swelled, but there was no visible injury where he was punched, according to Mr Pickavance.

Mr Yazar, who has a young family, was compelled to take anxiety medicine after the event and also had to pay for the takeaway himself, according to the court.

Harvey has 30 prior convictions for 42 crimes, including arson, assaults, and eluding payment.

Houghton has a prior conviction for destroying property, for which he received a referral order in 2018.

Harvey’s lawyer, Gareth Bellis, claimed his client had pled guilty to the charges on the day of the trial. “The summary has come to an end.”