After receiving’mixed emotions,’ the Emmerdale star says her goodbyes.

Following news from her casting agent, Emmerdale actress Zoe Henry had “mixed emotions” as she “said farewell.”

After first appearing on the Dales in 2001, the actress is most remembered for her role as Rhona Goskirk in the long-running ITV serial.

After her representatives communicated some news with her, the 48-year-old took to Twitter.

During the Christmas and New Year episodes of Emmerdale on ITV

The Angel and Francis agency tweeted on December 22: “After 34 years, it’s time to say farewell to Soho and hello to Waterloo! @RyanJohnDixon @KevoonieKevin” They also included an image of their prior workspace, which featured a green couch in front of a window, with their post.

A patterned carpet is there, as well as an accent wall.

Zoe, 48, was forthright in her response, saying: “This gives me conflicting feelings. D’Arblay, I bid you farewell.” “One of London’s finest boutique agency,” according to Angel and Francis.

Jeff Hordley, Zoe’s husband and another Emmerdale star, is also on their list, as is Kate Anthony, who now plays Andrea Tate’s mother, Hazel.

Emmerdale’s schedule has lately changed due to Christmas TV listings.

The popular ITV soap will return at 7 p.m. this evening (December 30).