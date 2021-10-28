After receiving news that no parent wants to hear, a family is living a “nightmare.”

Doctors told a mother that her daughter had only 12 months to live, and she claimed it “felt like the end of the world.”

Doctors treating three-year-old Aria Hodgkiss at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital broke the terrible news to her parents.

Aria was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) on Tuesday, May 4, her third birthday.

Melanie and Carl were informed that day that their daughter might not live until her fourth birthday, since she only has nine to twelve months to live, according to The Daily Post.

Her mother was devastated by the news and began searching the internet for further treatments that would let her “soldier” daughter live as long as possible.

The 40-year-old, who now works full-time as Aria’s caregiver, discovered a medicine called ONC201, which she claims is not currently accessible on the NHS and must be purchased from Germany, where it has been tested.

Unfortunately for the Wrexham family, the drug is incredibly expensive, so Aria’s previous child minder, Vicky Roberts, recently set up an online fundraising to pay for the therapy, which has so far raised around £22,000.

“There is no remedy for Aria’s disease,” Melanie stated. There’s not much that can be done once the word terminal is said, but the hope is that the new drug she’s receiving will help her live longer.

“At this point, we’re taking things day by day and being realistic about the situation.”

“She’s doing fantastic right now, and as long as she’s happy and not in pain, we’ll naturally try to extend her life as much as possible.”

Aria, whose favorite activities include drawing and playing with other kids, has been on the medicine for about 15 weeks and is “as normal as any three-year-old in most ways,” with no pain or discomfort from her tumor.

She takes medication on a daily basis and has undergone radiotherapy.

Melanie hopes that by the time she has her next scan in January, the tumor will have shrunk or remained the same size.

