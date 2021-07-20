After receiving backlash for misinformation, Fox News hosts advise viewers to get vaccinated.

Following backlash for spreading anti-vaccination sentiments, two Fox News hosts recommended viewers to get vaccinated against Covid-19 on Monday.

The network has now disregarded speculations about the vaccine’s safety and efficacy, urging viewers to get the shot it had previously openly questioned.

“Look, the pandemic right now is really just with folks who haven’t been vaccinated,” one CDC official said yesterday. Ninety-nine percent of those who died had not had their vaccinations. On Monday’s “Fox & Friends,” Steve Doocy said, “What they’re trying to do is make sure that all of the folks who haven’t been vaccinated get vaccinated.”

He then went on to criticize Facebook’s sluggish efforts to combat vaccine misinformation, claiming that notions like vaccines modifying DNA and implanting microchips are untrue. “Get the shot if you have the chance; it will save your life,” Doocy added.

Vaccines were also mentioned by co-host Ainsley Earhardt during the episode. She spoke about the White House’s efforts to combat vaccine misinformation.

On Monday, Fox News medical analyst Marc Siegel was asked about the vaccine’s efficacy in a separate “Fox and Friends” episode. “Even against the delta mutation, the vaccination works quite well,” he stated.

According to The Hill, these remarks from Fox News personalities came after the network drew fire for questionable remarks concerning local lockdown tactics, face mask laws, vaccination research, and the pandemic as a whole.

Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, Fox News prime-time hosts, have a history of supporting vaccine conspiracy theories and opposing President Joe Biden’s vaccination initiatives.

The most popular Fox News host, Tucker Carlson, stated that the Biden administration was attempting to “force individuals to take drugs they don’t want or need.” According to the New York Times, Ingraham called Biden’s recent “door to door” efforts to encourage people to be vaccinated “creepy crap.”

Covid-19 case numbers are now higher in 48 states, with the majority of hospitalizations and deaths occurring among those who have not been properly vaccinated.