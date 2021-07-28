After receiving backlash for his “insensitive” remarks at Rolling Loud Fest, DaBaby apologizes.

After making some “insensitive” comments at the Rolling Loud event over the weekend, rapper DaBaby came to Twitter on Tuesday evening to apologize to the LGBT community and persons living with AIDS/HIV.

“Anyone who has ever been affected by AIDS/HIV has the right to be upset, what I said was disrespectful even though I had no intention of offending anyone,” the 29-year-old rapper wrote on Twitter. “So please accept my apologies.”

“However, the LGBT community… Do you think I’m joking around with y’all? He went on to say, “Y’all business is y’all business.”

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of those fatal sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, aka DaBaby, stated during his performance. Put your smartphone lighter up, if you ain’t s–king d–k in the parking lot.”

“DaBaby this is odd to say??,” a Twitter user captioned the video footage. Wth.”

DaBaby, who collaborated with Dua Lipa on the “Levitating” remix last year, got flak after Lipa addressed DaBaby’s statements on Tuesday on her Instagram Story. Lipa wrote, “I’m astonished and disturbed by DaBaby’s words.” “I don’t think this is the same individual I worked with.”

“I believe my fans know where my heart is and that I support the LGTBQ community 100 percent,” she continued. “We need to band together to combat HIV/AIDS stigma and ignorance.”

Following DaBaby’s statements, rapper T.I. backed him up by comparing him to singer Lil Nas X. “If Lil Nas X can kick his s–t in peace… so should dababy #equality,” the 40-year-old rapper wrote.

T.I. explained his remark in a video posted to his Instagram account on Tuesday. “Social media is rife with ambiguity. Words are frequently misinterpreted. And, to be completely honest, if gays have more rights than heterosexuals, say so. Let’s just say that’s the law, isn’t it?” he stated

“I just feel like I appreciate gay people, especially those who have the fortitude and bravery to come out and live their truth. … But I appreciate it the same way I accept it if you’re a heterosexual person,” he continued. “So I ain’t seen all the hullabaloo about, some of you m———-rs just be up in arms pretending to care simply because you ain’t got s–t going on in your life over here,” says the narrator.

The rapper known as “Urban Legend.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.