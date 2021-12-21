After receiving assistance from the council’s ‘Shops for a £1’ program, a fashion designer establishes a boutique.

On Smithdown Road, one of the shops purchased through Liverpool City Council’s ‘Shops for a pound’ scheme has opened.

Taya Hughes’ ‘Seven Streets’ Fashion Designer Boutique has opened.

The ‘Seven Streets’ fashion boutique opened for business on December 18 as part of Liverpool City Council’s Shop for £1 Business programme, with an official launch planned for 2022.

Taya will sell her own Seven Streets, Tayamika, and Tayameca labels, as well as those of at least 15 other local designers.

Taya launched her own apparel line after her debut at Liverpool Fashion Week (LFW) in 2015.

In 2016, Taya filed for a Liverpool City Council programme that provided premises for starting a business for £1, but required that the premises be reconditioned after purchase.

This changed when a developer paid for the renovations under a new program, and business owners, like Taya, were required to pay £1 per week in rent for the first three years in order to assist her firm get off the ground.

Taya eventually hosted a pre-launch of Seven Streets on December 18 after years of anticipation, and it is now up for business, with an official launch date of February 4, 2022.

When Sky Arts producers were seeking for Liverpool-based designers, they came across Taya’s website and chose her for the show ‘Statues Re-imagined,’ which aired earlier this year.

“I absolutely understood what they wanted to do,” Taya told The Washington Newsday. Given the controversy around what we were doing to statues, the producers made sure I felt at ease.

“I re-imagined three explorers (outside Sefton Park Palm House) in a fair exchange in travelling to Africa (given their ties to slavery), but this time appreciating what they saw and returning with fabrics rather than people.”

“By depicting the Ruff Collars, which are typically worn by the highly wealthy, such as Kings and Queens, I hoped to give the sculptures a favorable image by representing culture through materials.”

Outside the Palm House in Sefton Park, Anne, Princess Royal, admired Taya’s work.

