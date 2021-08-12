After receiving a message on This Morning, a call operator from BBC Ambulance became upset.

During today’s broadcast, a guest on This Morning was moved with emotion after receiving a video message.

Call handler Jen Watkins and Naomi Horsman, an advanced paramedic, were on the show, where she was questioned by Eamonn and Ruth, ahead of BBC One’s Ambulance coming to our screens tonight.

Before they began speaking, fans were treated to a sneak peek of the new series in a scene in which Jen received a distressing call from worried parents after their 12-week-old baby had stopped breathing.

Jen becomes distraught after the call ends and is consoled by a coworker.

Jen remarked during her interview with Eamonn and Ruth, “People think Call Handlers are just going to schedule an ambulance and it’ll be there in a minute,” but that’s not the case; you’re the first responder, the first contact.”

“I believe while you’re taking that call, you know what your job is and where you need to go with it, and then you’re like, ‘Oh my god, why am I crying?’ ‘Why am I so upset?’ I wondered, but then I remembered my own children.”

Jen was taken aback when Ruth revealed that the baby’s parents had recorded a video greeting for her. “Well, you did help that lady, and that tiny baby’s name was Luke, and Luke survived and is doing well,” she remarked. Dawn and John, his parents, have sent a message.”

“Just a little message to say thank you for all your hard work and your support saving this little man’s life,” Dawn stated in the video message.

Jen can be seen crying when the camera returns to her.

Ruth concluded the interview by saying, “You all do an incredible job,” and Eamonn added, “Do you know what, I think we should give them a round of applause.” Thank you,” says the show’s team before joining the presenters in applauding Jen and Naomi.

Tonight at 9pm on BBC1, the new series of Ambulance premieres.