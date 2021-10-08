After receiving a lot of backlash, Erika Jayne denies comparing herself to Jesus Christ.

Erika Jayne was recently chastised on social media for comparing herself to Jesus Christ in response to the public scrutiny she’s been subjected to as a result of her ongoing legal issues.

The saga started when the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star reposted a fan’s Instagram Story to her own account. “This is exactly how CHRIST died,” the fan added, naming lawyer Ronald Richards as the man in charge of Jayne’s former husband Tom Girardi’s law firm’s liquidation.

Jayne was chastised on social media almost immediately for implying that her predicament was comparable to Jesus being executed on the cross.

“Erika Jayne equating herself to Jesus Christ is ridiculous.” One Twitter user said, “This woman has lost her freaking mind,” after seeing a screenshot of the reality star’s Instagram Story post.

The lawyer should be “disbarred” for “slandering” the singer for misconduct she hasn’t been charged with, according to Jayne’s fan remark, and the attorney “undermined the justice system by making charges & insinuations in hopes of inspiring public opinion to override the courts.”

Richards previously demanded that Jayne restore $25 million from her former husband’s firm, which is now insolvent, which he says she wrongfully misappropriated. He also tweeted this week that he will be watching the forthcoming “RHOBH” reunion, when Jayne will be interrogated by Andy Cohen about her role in the embezzlement case involving Jayne Girardi.

“There is not a single statement that anyone can refer to that our office has ever posted that is incorrect or wrong,” the lawyer said in a statement to Page Six.

Reposting a disrespectful message does not change the fact that all of our posts are factual, and the truth can be painful at times.”

Jayne later refuted the claim that she compared herself to Jesus. “No, I did not compare myself to Christ,” she replied on Twitter, “but someone else did and I shared it.” “Now everyone can act like they’re having a nervous breakdown about it.” She also published another repost on her Instagram Story, calling her critics “ignorant.” “This isn’t a post in which [Erika] is compared to Christ. It’s like a dishonest lawyer seeking to undermine the legal system by persuading the judges to act based on public opinion rather than the law. “Just as the Pharisees did to Christ,” the fan said, referring to a Jewish sect that was critical of Jesus.

Jayne’s retort drew yet another round of condemnation. “Reposting is the same as making a new post.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.