After Randall Emmett’s split, Lala Kent appeared in a cameo at a ‘Modest’ apartment building.

Three days after allegations arose that she and fiancé Randall Emmett had called it quits, Lala Kent was sighted at an apartment complex.

Page Six stated that the 31-year-old “Vanderpump Rules” star was pictured with her mother Lisa Burningham and her 7-month-old daughter Ocean, whom she shares with Emmett, 50, in an apartment complex in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday.

Kent dressed down in a black graphic T-shirt, black trousers, an oversized leather coat, and a pair of green Nike sneakers for the expedition.

Kent was later spotted in a parking garage that only has access to the leasing office, according to an unnamed source. It’s unclear whether Kent toured the apartment or simply visited someone, but she was later spotted in a parking garage that only has access to the leasing office, according to the outlet. Kent did not respond to the outlet’s attempts for comment.

The apartment building Kent toured, according to Page Six, had lots of units available. According to Realtor.com, studio apartments in the building are available for $650 per month. According to ApartmentRatings.com, one-bedroom condos can cost anywhere from $2,859 to $4,403 per month.

The complex was advertised as a “luxury apartment community” only steps from from Santa Monica’s “great restaurants, chic boutiques, top nightclubs, plentiful art and unique culture” by another real estate website.

Prior to her divorce from Emmett, Kent shared a multimillion-dollar property in Los Angeles’ Bel-Air area with her Hollywood mogul ex.

Meanwhile, the Bravo actress has lately joined Cameo, a video-sharing platform that allows fans to pay for personalized movies from their favorite celebs. On the platform, thousands of actors, artists, and personalities offer their talents. Kent, for one, charges $100 for personal recordings and $1,000 for commercial videos.

Kent was not wearing her engagement ring in the videos she had already posted on her site.

Page Six reported that the reality star had been seen sans her sparkler all week, including at a book signing for her new book “Give Them Lala” at The Grove on Wednesday.

One admirer voiced concern for her during the book signing, following news that Kent had called off her engagement to Emmett due to cheating charges.

Kent told the fan, “I’m doing all I can.”

“I’m a smart b—ch,” Kent said when a fan told her that whatever decision she chooses about her future with Emmett will be “correct.”

Days after the breakup, Kent wrote a letter to fans on Instagram, stating that she was “unbreakable.”