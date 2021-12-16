After putting the kids to bed, Prince William serves his wife Kate Middleton a ‘Gin-And-Tonic,’ according to reports.

According to a source, Prince William and Kate Middleton bond like most couples.

When it comes to their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are hands-on. They also make sure that at the end of the day, they have time for each other.

“William will bring Kate a gin-and-tonic,” a family acquaintance said of what the pair does once the kids are in bed. “They look after each other in different ways,” says the narrator. Both are supportive of the public efforts of the other. They attend royal engagements together the majority of the time, however they do attend some events individually.

Middleton was “obviously incredibly proud” of her husband, according to royal photographer Chris Jackson. When the duchess joined Prince William for the first Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in October, he noticed it.

Last week, the future king returned the favor by attending a Christmas carol concert held by his wife at Westminster Abbey.

Prince William and Kate Middleton find time for their children despite their royal responsibilities. They take their children home from school. Prince George and Princess Charlotte used to fight over which music to play first thing in the morning, according to Prince William.

When they visit Anmer Hall, the couple also takes their children outside, rain or shine, for bike rides or to play in the sand dunes of Norfolk’s beaches near Anmer Hall.

“Kate prefers to live a normal life,” a source added.

When it comes to their children, the Cambridges enlist Maria Turrion Borrallo’s assistance. Borrallo has been the nanny for the family’s three children since they received Prince George in 2013. Middleton “runs things at home with the kids and the schedules” notwithstanding Borrallo’s presence. “She is heavily involved in every aspect of their day,” the source continued.

Middleton has also become “more and more spectacular as time goes on,” according to the insider.

The insider described her as “a focused and professional woman.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton will spend the Christmas at Sandringham with the Queen. It will be the couple’s first Christmas without the presence of Prince Philip. In April, the Duke of Edinburgh died.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not expected to go to the United Kingdom for the Christmas, according to reports. If the royal family had planned to attend, an unidentified source told Page Six that they would have already alerted them.

“There’s a there’s a there’s a there’s a The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.