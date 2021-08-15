After putting an end to pregnancy rumors, Kourtney Kardashian debuts short hair with sultry selfies.

Kourtney Kardashian unveils short hair with sexy selfies after putting an end to pregnancy rumors.

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her new edgy hairstyle.

The 42-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star flaunted a long bob in a series of Instagram mirror shots posted Saturday. In the photographs, she’s wearing a black sports bra that bares her midriff. Kardashian did not add anything to the text other than a scissors emoji.

Travis Barker, her boyfriend, who commented on the post, “You’re gorgeous,” likes her new look.

On Friday, Kardashian previewed her new long bob on Instagram Stories, posting a photo of shears and a strand of her hair on the counter. “Chop chop,” she wrote in the post, according to People, and tagged hairstylist Peter Savic.

According to Us Weekly, Kardashian’s waist-length locks were cut to just above her shoulders, a radical change for the Poosh creator, who has kept her hair long for the most of her public life.

Some social media users, on the other side, are guessing that she’s expecting her fourth child based on her photos.

“Is she pregnant?” someone commented on her Instagram post. “I believe this is her pregnancy announcement,” another individual said. “She appears to be pregnant,” said another.

Kardashian, on the other hand, recently addressed her body shamers on Instagram, putting an end to the pregnancy rumors.

On a recent photo of her posing with a black Skims bralette and a red dress draped over her waist, one follower commented, “[SHE’S] PREGNANT,” to which she responded, “I’m a girl with a BODY.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian claimed in late July that Barker gave her a haircut when they were in a 10-day quarantine together.

A photo of a strand of her long dark brown hair resting on the floor was posted to her Instagram Story. “Haircuts by @travisbarker,” she wrote.

Kardashian tried her hand at tattooing her beau earlier this year.

In May, the reality star inked the words “I love you” on the Blink-182 drummer’s arm, which she shared on Instagram with the caption “I tattoo.”

An unnamed source told Us Weekly in April that the couple’s relationship “has become more serious over the past two months.”

“Travis’ post on Instagram was just him wanting to let everyone in the world know how passionate he is about her,” an insider told the publication after the artist shared sexy Instagram photos to celebrate his girlfriend’s birthday. “They are smitten with each other, and their chemistry is incredible.”