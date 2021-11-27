After purchasing real Christmas trees, a warning was issued along with a £100 punishment.

Many of us are eager to go all out this year after last year’s Christmas preparations were thwarted for many of us.

Many people have stated that they will be decorating their homes earlier than usual this year, with some celebrities even posting photos of their trees on social media.

While there are numerous fake options, many people prefer a genuine Christmas tree as the focal point of their holiday decorations.

When should you buy your Christmas tree so that it will last till the New Year?

Those who collect their own trees, however, should be aware that doing so incorrectly can result in a £100 punishment.

While there are no explicit laws in the Highway Code regarding the transportation of Christmas trees by car, there are associated rules against vehicle overloading.

According to experts at Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, they can result in a £100 fine, three points on your license, and potentially vehicle damage.

If the distribution, weight, position, or manner in which your tree is mounted on your car is improper, your vehicle may be classified as being in a dangerous state under the Road Traffic Act 1988.

These are some ideas from Nationwide Vehicle Contracts on how to transport your Christmas tree:

Make sure it will fit in the space where you’ll be displaying it, as well as that your car will be able to transport it. When driving with a tree on or in your vehicle, always be cautious and extra cautious.

If your tree fits inside your car, be sure it’s firmly fastened so it doesn’t slide around and damage passengers. If it’s hanging out of your boot, make sure there’s a reflective caution on it to warn other drivers.

You can tie your tree to your roof if it is too long to fit comfortably in your car.

Make sure it’s surrounded with netting so you can keep track of it. A roof rack is recommended, but if you don’t have one, you can tie the tree through the car doors.

Wrap the tree with bungee cords or strong rope numerous times to secure it. Also, double-check. “The summary has come to an end.”