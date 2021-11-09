After public outcry, a man was detained on Lime Street.

After members of the public and employees reported concerns about a guy on a train, British Transport Police on Merseyside made an arrest at Lime Street.

Officers were called to the scene when his actions drew their attention, and they later tweeted: “Male tried to avoid officers on the Lime Street platform, but he didn’t get very far.”

The British Transport Police (BTP) are the front line of railway policing in Merseyside, and they’re the people to contact if you’re ever involved in a non-emergency issue on any train.

Always dial 999 in an emergency, but text the BTP at 61016 to report a crime or an incident (or you can fill in a form on the website). The SMS line is monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and while it is not for reporting emergencies, BTP will dispatch officers if necessary.

