After proudly displaying her figure in a self-made dress, Jazz Jennings receives compliments.

Jazz Jennings received a lot of positive feedback as she confidently flaunted her physique in a self-made garment for an online fundraising event for her family’s charity.

The 20-year-old reality star took to Instagram to show off a rainbow tie-dye dress she made herself to raise money for the TransKids Purple Rainbow Foundation, which is run by her family.

Jennings is seen in the photo smiling broadly as she strikes a pose for the camera. Aside from giving her fans a good look at the outfit, she also showed off her entire body in the photo she uploaded.

One fan said, “You look lovely in that dress Jazz.”

“How is it possible for a human being to be so beautiful?” additional person added to the conversation.

“Jazz is very nice. A third person remarked, “Love the tie-dye, it looks wonderful on you.”

Jennings wrote in her caption that the outfit she made will be the prize in a charity auction to help their organization, which “aims to enrich the lives of transgender and gender non-conforming adolescents and their families.”

Jennings also stated in her post that the outfit was worn and signed by her, in addition to being self-made. She also teased that individuals who donate more than $50 to the raffle will be eligible for a special reward.

The “I Am Jazz” star’s statement comes just days after some fans claimed they spotted “sadness in her eyes” in a photo of her sister Ari that Jennings shared online.

Jennings and her 25-year-old sibling were seen smiling for the camera after spending some quality time together at the Washington Monument in the photo she shared. However, based on her eyes, a number of her fans believed she was feeling the reverse rather than emitting cheerful energy.

“I can see Jazz’s grief in his eyes. She is dissatisfied. One concerned fan wrote on the post, “I really wish her the best.”

Jennings faced a lot of backlash just a day before she posted the shot she took with Ari after releasing a full-body photo of herself on the image-sharing platform.

Many people were apparently dissatisfied with her weight gain. Some even said she was “so overweight” in the photo.

Jennings revealed to her online followers in June that she has gained a “significant amount of weight” as a result of her binge-eating habit. She promised herself at the time that she would hold herself “accountable” and take the required steps to regain her health.