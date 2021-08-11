After pre-season friendly issues, Liverpool confirms a ticket review at Anfield.

After issues ahead to the games against Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna, Liverpool have declared that they will conduct a complete examination of the club’s new ticketing method.

This season, the club has implemented Near Field Communication for stadium access, with an electronic pass downloaded to a mobile phone’s digital wallet and scanned for admittance.

However, due to teething problems with the new ticketing system, Liverpool’s match against Bilbao on Sunday, which was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., was delayed by 30 minutes.

The Reds’ match against Osasuna was then postponed by 15 minutes due to fresh issues with the ticketing system just over 24 hours later.

Before both games, videos and photographs posted on social media showed large crowds gathered outside Anfield in the run-up to kick-off.

During Sunday’s game, Liverpool issued a statement in which they “apologize wholeheartedly” for the teething problems with “access processes and matchday operations.”

The club also acknowledged in a statement released on Tuesday afternoon that they are “committed to doing everything necessary to maintain full capacity crowds at Anfield and further enhance supporters’ experience entering the stadium” for the next season.

“Liverpool Football Club has trialed a new stadium entry method for back-to-back pre-season friendlies this week, with over 80,000 fans attending the two games over two days,” the club said in a statement.

“In addition to the club’s efforts to transition to digital technology for stadium access, the Premier League is encouraging all clubs to adopt a digital-first strategy this season, which will apply to both home and away supporters. Clubs can only use ‘[email protected]’ tickets in cases when NFC technology is not yet available or fully operational. This regulation adjustment aims to improve stadium safety while also reducing physical contact through tickets.

“LFC is dedicated to doing everything necessary to keep Anfield at full capacity and improve the experience of supporters entering the stadium. Anfield trialed both NFC technology and ‘[email protected]’ tickets this week in order to get experience with both processes ahead of the new season. Both friendly’ kick-off times were pushed back to ensure that all supporters arrived safely at Anfield to see the Reds before a ball was kicked.” “The summary comes to an end.”