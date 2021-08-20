After Pontin’s visit, a woman claims she will never return to Southport.

After spending a day at the town’s Pontins tourist park, a woman has declared that she will never return to Southport.

After receiving a whopping £38.5 million from the government earlier this year, Southport is due to undergo significant renovations.

The funds will be used to fund a variety of “exciting” ideas aimed at transforming the beach town into a “all-weather attraction,” as well as to assist rejuvenate the town center and spur commercial growth.

The Pontins location, in particular, has piqued the local MP’s interest.

Damien Moore, a Conservative MP from Southport, claims he received a call from a guest who “would not be returning.”

“The tourist had driven three hours with her family to stay at Pontins, but left after a day,” Mr Moore wrote on his Facebook page. Every day, I see and hear tales like this, whether through my office, local media, or conversations with people in our community.

“I’m working hard to attract investment to Southport, fill our vacant commercial spaces with fantastic businesses, and attract visitors – all while making our town a better place to live.

“The business that owns Pontins, Britannia Hotels, is ruining beautiful art. I’ve brought it up in Parliament, in select committees, and directly with Britannia.”

Mr Moore isn’t the first to criticize the corporation.

Pontins Southport was dubbed the “greatest plague on Ainsdale” by the MP in July, amid calls for the holiday park to quit the region.

The Britannia-owned resort has recently come under fire, with numerous customers sharing their experiences at the seaside vacation camp with The Washington Newsday.

In June of this year, a “family kicking off” prompted a massive police response at Pontins in Southport.

The tent on Shore Road in Ainsdale was alleged to have had to “remove” a group of vacationers.

A girl’s birthday trip was recently cut short owing to “continuous screaming.”

Anthony Southall, his wife Rebecca, his son Benjamin, and daughters Addison and Presley paid a visit to the Southport holiday park on Monday, July 26.

The trip was scheduled for Addison’s fifth birthday, and the family had planned to stay for four nights – but there was none. “The summary has come to an end.”