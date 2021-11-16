After playing Christian Grey in ‘Fifty Shades of Grey,’ Jamie Dornan felt the ‘Wrath Of Hatred.’

Jamie Dornan has revealed that getting slammed by critics for his “Fifty Shades” films was difficult. The actor discussed his troubles with the reaction of “Fifty Shades of Grey” and its sequels in a live discussion with British GQ, saying he “felt the fury of hatred” after being cast as Christian Grey.

“There’s nothing like ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ in terms of being based on novels and remaining very faithful to these books,” he remarked of the 2015 movie. “The fandom adored these books. Every critic adored, compulsively adored, and detested her. The books were panned by true critics.” “You know you’re going to have these movies that are for the fans, that the fans will love, and that will generate a lot of money.” However, you know the critics will be licking their lips, and that’s exactly what happened. And we knew it was going to happen, so you’re seeing everything unfold, which can be f***ing terrible at times,” he continued.

Dornan expressed his relief at learning that Charlie Hunnam had been cast as Christian Grey in the first “Fifty Shades” film. “‘F***, that’s amazing, what a nightmare for that guy,’ I thought. He’ll be under a lot of scrutiny,'” he added. When Hunnam dropped out of the film, though, things took a different turn, paving the door for him to land the part.

Dornan claimed he felt the “wrath of hatred” as Christian Grey right away, but that despite the criticism, he didn’t regret portraying the character because it had opened new possibilities for his acting career. “The point is, post-those films, every move I’ve taken in my career has only been possible because of those pictures,” he explained.

“Because all of the stuff I’ve done in the last five or six years, like ‘Belfast,’ ‘Beyond Private,’ or any other well-received more indie material I’ve done, they’re only funding, they’re only paying for those films to be made off my reputation because I’m in a $1.4 billion franchise.” This is how it works. “It’s all part of it,” he continued, “and it’s given me so much that I don’t regret it.”