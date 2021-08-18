After overcoming his fear of flying, Travis Barker said with Kourtney Kardashian, “Anything Is Possible.”

Travis Barker credits his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian for overcoming his phobia of flying.

The 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of him and Kardashian sharing a romantic moment. In the shot, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star can be seen straddling him and kissing him on the tarmac with both arms around his neck.

Kardashian wore a backless yellow gown, while Barker wore a black sleeveless with matching pants, sneakers, and a hat, which is his characteristic outfit. Because the plane could be seen in the backdrop, the photo was most likely taken before boarding.

In the caption, he added, “With you, anything is possible [black heart emoji]@kourtneykardash.”

After a plane disaster in 2008 that killed four people and left him with third-degree burns on more than half of his body, Barker had stopped flying. His most recent flight since the disaster was with Kardashian. The musician received a lot of positive feedback in the comments area, with many people praising him for finally overcoming his phobia of flying.

“Are you taking off? That’s fantastic – hope everything is fine with you, man,” John Joseph said.

“I am very delighted and proud of you, my friend!” With clapping hands and a red heart emoji, Toby Morse added.

“Travis!!! This is incredible!! I’m ecstatic for you!!” Megan Olivi chimed in.

“I can’t believe you’ve boarded a plane!!! I’m really proud of you!!! For that, @kourtneykardash is a f—ing real one!!! Benny Blanco described himself as a “magic whisperer.”

Veronique Vicari Barnes remarked, “You two are fantastic.”

Kardashian’s sister Khloe remarked, “I’m going to weep,” before adding, “The slip dress,” in a later comment.

On her Instagram Story, Kardashian shared Barker’s post. She wrote, “Anything and everything with you,” and tagged her lover.

On Saturday, Barker and Kardashian flew to Cabo with her mother Kris Jenner and the latter’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, for a holiday. Those who knew about Barker’s phobia of flying recognized how important the flight was to him.

“Travis flying to Cabo is a tremendous deal. Many years ago, a plane disaster was incredibly traumatic. People quoted an unnamed insider as saying, “He required a lot of aid to get to this stage.” “Kourtney has been quite helpful. She never urged him to take to the air. They’ve been able to travel around the United States without flying, and Kourtney is quite OK with it.”