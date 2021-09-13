After opening the front door, a terrified mother with her toddler screams for help.

After a guy tried to force his way into her home and threatened to kill her, a young mother was left fearful for her safety.

On Saturday morning, the woman was alone at home with her toddler in Litherland when the man knocked on her door and claimed to live there.

The woman claimed that after she tried to explain that he had made a mistake, the man, who appeared to be inebriated, stuck his foot in the door to prevent her from closing it.

When she shouted for help and threatened to call the cops if he didn’t leave, the lady claims the man informed her that no one would hear her and that the cops “wouldn’t get here in time anyhow.”

Merseyside Police stated they are investigating the incident on Marina Avenue on Saturday, September 11 at around 7.30 a.m.

The woman eventually closed the door, at which point the man began hammering on it and threatening to rape and kill her, according to her.

Before the cops arrived, he walked away towards Hawthorne Avenue.

The suspect is described as a slender white man with dark hair and a ginger beard who is dressed in a navy t-shirt, shorts, black socks, and sliders.

According to a police spokeswoman, investigations into the event are underway, including the checking of any local CCTV or other devices, and local officers will pay a reassurance visit to the victim.

“I was alone with a kid at the time and in a vulnerable position, and I can’t tell you how much distress this has caused me,” the woman wrote on Facebook.

“I didn’t think much of answering the door because it was light outside, but please be careful.

“If anyone saw or knows anything, or has any CCTV/Ring doorbell footage of the Marina Avenue/Hawthorn Road area by the Subway shop from 7:30-7:45, I’d appreciate it if you contacted me or the police to pass it on as I can’t stop thinking about the threats he made and worrying he’ll come back, I’d appreciate it if you contacted me or the police to pass it on.”

“This was an alarming event that obviously left the victim terrified, especially given the disgusting nature of the threats he received,” Sergeant Jenni Bowman said.

