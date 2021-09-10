After opening her luggage at the Lidl checkout, a woman is “mortified.”

When an NHS worker realized what was – and wasn’t – in her bag as she approached the front of the Lidl queue, she “wish[ed]the dirt to swallow her up.”

The woman, who did not want to be identified, had just completed a 12-hour shift at Aintree Hospital.

On her way home from work yesterday, she stopped by the Lidl store on Northway in Maghull (Thursday).

“It was completely packed, the shop was packed, there was a long line behind me, and I realized I’d left my card in my work bag,” she explained.

“I was humiliated when I checked my bags and discovered roughly seven pounds in my purse.

“I asked the man behind the counter if I could leave it and return with my card later, and a couple behind me offered to pay.

“I told them, ‘No, no, don’t be stupid,’ but they insisted. I agreed to let the man pay if he provided me with their name and address so that I could reimburse them.

“He paid, but then refused to give me their information!” He just stated that it was their day’s nice act.

“It has given me a newfound trust in people. I felt truly humbled.”

It’s not the first occasion in recent months that a nice stranger has stepped in to help someone in one of the region’s supermarkets.

A mother told The Washington Newsday in July that she was “shocked” when she realized she couldn’t pay for her groceries at the Aldi store in Garston.

She realised she had brought out the wrong cash card after arriving at the checkout with her groceries and had to abandon some of her purchases.

The mother claimed that as she was carrying the rest of her groceries into her car, a “beautiful man” approached her with the bag of groceries she had to leave behind.