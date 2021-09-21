After mum’s request to a childless Lidl client, everyone were speechless.

Many people have been left dumbfounded and stunned by the conduct of a St Helens mother while shopping at Lidl.

Samantha Sally Halsall, from St Helens, took to Facebook on September 19 to express her dissatisfaction after seeing a young woman park in a parent-child parking slot at Lidl despite shopping alone.

When she approached the woman at the Blackbrook store and requested her to park somewhere else, she refused and walked into the store, leaving the mother-of-one enraged.

“Pulled a girl up about parking in the parent and child parking place when they didn’t have any children with them, to which she apologised, moved to relocate her car, then turned around and went into the shop!” Samantha said.

“Please tell me I’m not the only one who thinks this is ridiculous!”

The post received over 330 responses, but not everyone thought it was a reason to be upset.

“I can’t imagine being bothered by something like this,” one user responded. Sincerely, a mother of four children, one of whom is a baby and also pregnant.”

The original poster, according to many, “focuses on the more essential things in life” and “let people live.”

“I can’t believe she apologized,” one individual stated. “F off and mind your own business,” you would have been told.

“I don’t see why you should get preferred parking just because you have a child,” another wrote. Nobody compelled you to have children, so put up with it and park like the rest of us.”

Others, on the other hand, agreed with Samantha and stated that many parents require the extra space offered by the dedicated spots to make removing children and prams from their vehicles simpler.

“It’s not ‘preferential parking,’ it’s parking provided by supermarkets to enable people who are using the means of transporting children prescribed by law to get their children in and out of their vehicles so that they can go and spend their money in said supermarket,” one woman responded to the previous comment.

“It’s quite unpleasant when you need the space to pull the pram out and your child – it makes me so angry,” another remarked.

