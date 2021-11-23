After multiple miscarriages, James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly are expecting their sixth child.

After two miscarriages, James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek have welcomed a fresh bundle of joy.

The 44-year-old “Dawson’s Creek” star announced the good news on Instagram on Monday. He shared a collection of images of him, Kimberly, and their children taking turns holding Jeremiah Van Der Beek, their newborn son.

In the caption, he wrote, “Humbled and pleased to announce the safe, happy arrival of Jeremiah Van Der Beek (We’ve been calling him Remi, incidentally – not “dinosaur” ).” “We kept this one private after experiencing late-term #pregnancyloss twice in a row (both at 17+ weeks). When I first found out, I was afraid.” James explained in his essay that his wife had a “incompetent cervix.” He indicated that they had located a doctor who could help them with their problem.

“But we found a doctor in Texas who diagnosed the last two as being caused by a ‘incompetent cervix’ (I asked him who developed that term and he smiled, which made me like him even more). It’s now known as a #WeakenedCervix) “He made a point. “@vanderkimberly gave birth naturally on the ranch after a simple surgical cerclage was placed and removed at full term… and now we’ve arrived. Only after three late-term losses should a cerclage be considered, according to medical manuals. Our doctor advises that we think about it after one. Please spread the news.” Olivia, 11, Joshua, 9, Annabel, 7, Emilia, 5, and Gwendolyn, 3 are the couple’s other children, in addition to Jeremiah.

In October of 2020, the family relocated to Austin. The couple spoke to People in May about their back-to-back pregnancies.

“My life was on the line,” Kimberly told the outlet after losing her fourth and fifth pregnancies in November 2019 and June 2020, respectively.

“Blood transfusions and others who gave blood saved my life. I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for them.” She was 17 and a half weeks pregnant when she lost both infants.

Following the tragedy, James and Kimberly teamed up with the American Red Cross to raise awareness about the problem and encourage people to donate blood.

“It’s one of the most straightforward donations. It is completely free and can literally save your life. It’s a fantastic method to serve humanity as a whole “James stated his opinion.