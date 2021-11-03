After multiple amputations, Dean Winters has been in constant agony for the past 12 years.

Dean Winters has disclosed that he has been in continual pain for more than a decade, following repeated amputations.

“I haven’t walked a step without being in pain since 2009,” the former “Oz” star told Page Six.

“I have neuropathy on a whole other level, where I can’t feel my hands or feet. However, if I step on a stone, it’s as if I’m going through the ceiling “The 57-year-old actor went on to clarify.

In June 2009, while being brought to the hospital in an ambulance, Winters got a bacterial infection and went into cardiac arrest for over two minutes. He was revived by paramedics, but he required repeated procedures and developed gangrene, necessitating the amputation of two of his toes and half of a thumb.

He has learned to deal with the constant and daily suffering, according to the “30 Rock” alum.

“It’s a strange contradiction. It’s as though it’s extremely difficult to comprehend. There isn’t much you can do about it “He went on to explain. “I’ve been swallowing it up because the alternative, you know, isn’t a place I want to be.” Winters also recalled his notable part in Allstate insurance ads as the character Mayhem. He first declined because he was in the hospital for his tenth surgery, but later agreed because the corporation was “adamant” about include him in its advertisement.

He also thought it was “crazy” that the Webster dictionary’s Old English definition of the word “mayhem” was “one with amputations.”

His Mayhem character is currently being revived by the insurance business. Aside from that, the actor is working on numerous other projects, including “Christmas vs. The Walters,” a holiday film starring Paris Bravo, Shawnee Smith, Bruce Dern, Chris Elliott, and Natrence.

Winters claimed that despite his circumstances, he is no Grinch when it comes to getting into the holiday spirit. According to the actor, he grew up in a large Scottish-Irish family that “abundantly” celebrated Christmas. While he is unmarried and without children, he can count on the rest of his family for holiday celebrations.

Winters will also appear in “Joe Exotic,” a Peacock adaptation of the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King,” in which he portrays Jeff Lowe, a bandanna-wearing, Las Vegas-loving businessman who teamed with Joe Exotic.

On Friday, “Christmas vs. The Walters” will be released in theaters. There isn’t a single word. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.