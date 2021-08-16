After months of dating, John Mellencamp and Natasha Barrett have called it quits.

After a few months of dating, John Mellencamp and Natasha Barrett have called it quits. Their breakup came months after reports of a romantic relationship between them initially arose.

According to People, Mellencamp met the famed realtor through his daughter, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. Barrett and the “Jack & Diane” singer had their first public appearance in late May, when they were observed strolling on the beach in Malibu over Memorial Day weekend, holding hands and appearing quite happy.

A source told People that the 69-year-old Grammy winner had been seeing Barrett for some time after photographs of their beach date went viral.

According to the source, he is dating Natasha. “He met her through his L.A.-based daughter Teddi Jo. They’ve been dating for a few months now.”

Barrett, 46, is well-liked by everyone, according to the source.

Barrett is a famous realtor who is most known for selling Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ previous love nest in Los Angeles. She was born and raised in Santa Barbara and worked in the film and magazine sectors before deciding to pursue a career in real estate.

Barrett has two children, while Mellencamp has five. Michelle, his 50-year-old daughter with ex-wife Priscilla Esterline, 40-year-old Teddi Jo and 36-year-old Justice from his marriage with ex-wife Victoria Granucci, and 27-year-old Hud and 26-year-old Speck from his marriage with third ex-wife Elaine Irwin are among his children.

Barrett has previously been linked to Jamie Sue “Nurse Jamie” Sherrill and Meg Ryan, with whom he had been engaged. Before divorcing in October 2019, Mellencamp and Ryan had been in an on-again, off-again romance.

Barrett and Mellencamp have yet to comment on their suspected breakup.