After months apart, Princess Charlene pines for her husband, Prince Albert, and their children.

Princess Charlene of Monaco is speaking out about her health and how she is coping with being separated from her husband, Prince Albert, and their children for months due to surgery difficulties.

In an interview with Channel24 in South Africa, the 43-year-old queen expressed her desire for “my spouse, my babies, and my doggies.” Princess Charlene claims that the surgery she underwent earlier this year did not allow her inside pressure to “equalize,” preventing her from flying above 20,000 feet.

She has remained in South Africa, where she was born and raised, to recover after surgery she had there in June to address pain she was suffering, which turned out to be a severe ear, nose, and throat ailment.

The princess told the news organization that she had problems after undergoing ENT surgery. She also had a sinus lift and bone transplant in early May in preparation for dental implants. The procedure was completed before her arrival in South Africa in mid-May, where she has been active in wildlife conservation campaigns.

In June, Princess Charlene began experiencing severe ear pain, according to her. On June 23, she underwent a second corrective operation, which prompted her to miss her 10th wedding anniversary with Prince Albert.

Princess Charlene issued a statement at the time, stating that she would not be able to attend their wedding anniversary celebrations in Monaco.

“I will not be with my husband on our wedding anniversary in July for the first time this year, which is tough and hurts me,” she wrote in a statement obtained by People.

“However, Albert and I had no choice but to accept the medical team’s orders, no matter how difficult they were. He has been a great source of support for me.”

“My daily discussions with Albert and my children keep my spirits up a lot, but I really miss their presence,” she continued. “I can’t wait to see you again.”

The monarch published some photos on Instagram on July 9 showing how she communicates with her 6-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

“Working on blankets for the crèche next door with Jacqui and Bella. “Wish me luck,” she captioned images of herself on a video conversation with her children.

Princess Charlene’s Instagram post was inundated with well-wishes from her fans, who wished her a swift recovery.

“Take care of yourself. Brief News from Washington Newsday.