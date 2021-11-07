After Mohamed Salah’s performance, Diogo Jota admits Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mohamed Salah, according to Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota, is approaching Cristiano Ronaldo’s level.

Jota’s international teammate, Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo, has 683 goals for his club in a career that has seen him win five Champions League medals and seven league wins, among many other accolades.

Salah, meanwhile, has 140 goals in just 217 games for Liverpool, including 15 in just 14 games this season, and Jota claims he is now playing at the same level as his Portuguese teammate on the pitch.

When asked if it was an honor to play with Salah, he told Sky Sports: “That initial sensation I had when I made the national team and got to play with Ronaldo.

“I believe I can compare him to Ronaldo without being too comparable, because Ronaldo has been doing it for a long time and continues to do so, but they both have the same standards on the field.

“They are extremely dangerous and can score at any time. This is extremely beneficial to me because I can see and learn from them.” When the Reds go to London to face high-flying West Ham today, Salah will be looking to break Thierry Henry’s record of scoring in six consecutive Premier League away matches.

And Jota, who has five goals this season, believes Salah’s good form is giving him and his other Liverpool teammates more chances to score.

He continued, ” “Salah is a fantastic player. Obviously, world-class. That was common knowledge. This season, I believe he is demonstrating his skill to the rest of the world, and he is scoring goals for the sheer joy of it.

“Great goals, individual goals, which is beneficial to us because we know we have someone on the pitch who can decide the game.

“As for the opponents, they know they have to be cautious around him, and we have to fill in the gaps they leave because they are too concerned about him.”