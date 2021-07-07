After missing a penalty in the Copa America semi-final, Lionel Messi sends a two-word taunt to Yerry Mina.

Yerry Mina of Everton was ridiculed by Lionel Messi of Barcelona after seeing his penalty saved in Colombia’s Copa America semi-final shootout loss to Argentina.

Mina was aiming to face Everton teammate Richarlison and hosts Brazil in the final at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, which begins at 1 a.m. UK time on Sunday.

Colombia, who had withdrawn James Rodriguez for the tournament due to fitness concerns, were defeated 3-2 on spot-kicks after a 1-1 draw with Argentina in Brasilia.

Mina was one of three Colombians stopped from 12 yards by Emiliano Martinez of Argentina’s Aston Villa, who also saved attempts from Davinson Sanchez and Luis Diaz.

To add insult to injury, television footage from the empty Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha showed Messi shouting in Spanish to Mina, who had celebrated scoring in a shoot-out in the previous round against Peru by sucking his thumb, after Martinez had dived to his left and kept out the Blues defender’s right-foot effort.

Messi will now travel to the stadium where Argentina lost the 2014 World Cup final, as well as the site of Brazil’s 2019 Copa America victory over Peru, in which Richarlison – who had missed part of the tournament due to mumps – came off the bench to score a last-minute penalty in a 3-1 victory.