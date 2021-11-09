After Mike Caussin’s split, Jana Kramer was ’emotional’ while sharing Christmas plans for her ‘Family Of Three.’

Jana Kramer anticipates a rough first Christmas after her divorce from ex-husband Mike Caussin.

During an interview with Us Weekly on Monday to promote her Lifetime movie “The Holiday Fix Up,” Kramer, 37, revealed how her family’s Christmas plans will be different this year.

According to the source, the country singer and actress anticipates the holidays to be “not easy” for all of them.

“I can’t even talk about it without getting choked up. It’s going to be difficult “Kramer elaborated.

After five years of marriage, the “One Tree Hill” alum filed for divorce from the former football player, 34, in April. Three months later, they formalized their divorce. They have two children together: Jolie, five, and Jace, two.

Kramer gets 240 days of custody of their two children per year, while Caussin gets 125 days. This year, the “Dancing With the Stars” alum will spend Christmas Eve with her children, but that may not be the case in 2022.

“I can’t imagine not having them on Christmas Eve night next year. Instead of daydreaming about the future, I’m thinking, ‘OK, just take it day by day.’ “Kramer agreed to share.

Kramer stated that no matter what she and her ex-husband are going through, she is committed to have a wonderful holiday for her children. Following their breakup, she says the holidays are “the hardest of the seasons to go through.”

“I’m excited about it, but I’m also terrified,” she concluded. “I want to do some of the same activities with the kids that we’ve always done, like [baking]cookies, decorating the tree together, and opening one item on Christmas Eve.” While parts of her family’s traditions from when Caussin was still alive will be carried on, the mother of two hopes to add a special activity for her and her children.

Kramer also revealed that thinking about putting up decorations after her divorce has made her “sad.” “I recall seeing the first Christmas lights and thinking to myself, ‘Shoot, here we are,'” she continued.

Kramer and Caussin have been doing their best to co-parent their children after their divorce.

Kramer and Caussin have been doing their best to co-parent their children after their divorce.

She previously stated that they agreed not to introduce their children to anybody they are dating unless it is a serious relationship. They also attempt to never, according to the actress.