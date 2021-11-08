After meeting Robert Pattinson, Cardi B ‘Feels Like A Teen’ [Watch].

Cardi B is a really fortunate woman! She has been enjoying the life that many young women can only fantasize of. A video of “YOU” star Penn Badgley swooning over her went viral just a few days ago, and now she’s partying with the one and only Edward Cullen a.k.a. Robert Pattinson.

On Friday, the “Up” rapper shared a video on Twitter with the caption, “Look who I met the other day!” “I felt like an adolescent!” exclaimed the speaker. “Come on,” Cardi says as she fixes her hair while glancing at the camera in the short clip. Look at my pal, folks,” she says, panning the camera to Pattinson, who smiles sweetly and slightly puts his tongue out. Meanwhile, Cardi appeared to be struggling to contain her joy, squealing with delight like a schoolgirl.

According to a People article, the 29-year-old rapper attended a party honoring British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful on Thursday. Gabrielle Union, Salma Hayek, Serena Williams, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Tracee Ellis Ross, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, and Jesse Williams were among the celebrities who attended the event.

Cardi B, on the other hand, had her sights set on the new “Batman.” Penn Badgley appears to be vying for the affections of the “WAP” singer.

Cardi had a similar fan-girl moment just weeks ago on Oct. 17, when a Twitter user shared up a footage of Badgley as he was promoting his Netflix drama back in 2019. The “Gossip Girl” star compliments her on her “genuine” social media presence in the video.

“OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME!!! “, Cardi wrote in a tweet.

OMMMGGGG!!!!!!

You think I’m famous because I’m famous.”

Badgley was rendered speechless by Cardi’s elation, and all he could scribble was a “I—”

Fans couldn’t have wished for anything more when both celebs took their Twitter connection to the next level by making each other’s profile images, and fans couldn’t have been happier.

The cast of “You” gave their assent to the whole thing, as they tracked down Cardi B’s address and sent her a scary yet adoring message from Badgley’s serial killer character.