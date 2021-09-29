After meeting a man whose father was paralyzed, his life was transformed.

A man whose life was turned upside down when his father got paralyzed as a child and he was placed in foster care, has told of how a chance meeting transformed everything.

Malik Al Nasir was brought into care when he was nine years old and claims he was subjected to violence, neglect, and trauma during his time there.

When he left the system at the age of 18, however, a serendipitous meeting with musician, poet, and civil rights activist Gil Scott-Heron altered his life.

As a result of the doctor’s confirmation of her fears, a mother with back discomfort has become “hysterical.”

Gil was a poet and jazz musician from the United States who died in May 2011.

Malik has now authored a book on his encounter with Gil and his experiences with him. “Letters to Gil’ is not just a biography or a back story on a famous artist, it is a stinging indictment of the care system that shamefully harmed generations of vulnerable young people while it was supposed to care for them for decades,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“I want policymakers to read my book as a firsthand example of how not to implement bad child social care policy because they risk repeating past mistakes owing to their own ignorance,” says the author.

“I have mentored countless young people and will continue to do so,” Malik added. For me, mentoring meant the difference between success and failure, so I appreciate its importance. When I get the opportunity, I strive to mentor young people.”

Over the years, Malik has worked with artists such as Gil Scott-Heron, The Last Poets, Public Enemy, Benjamin Zephaniah, footballer Mark Walters, and others, as well as producing documentaries.

As part of a tenth anniversary celebration of Gil Scott-music Heron’s and impact, Malik’s band, Malik & The O.G’s, performed UK gigs of “The Revolution Will Be Live.”

In honor of Gil’s memory, they have performed at places such as the Wilderness Festival, The Jazz Café in London, and Blues Kitchen in Manchester.

Malik began tracing his genealogy 15 years ago and discovered a variety of surprising information and facts about his ancestors and their ties to slavery and the slave trade in Guyana.

Sir Hilary Beckles (Chair CARICOM Commission for Slavery Reparations), historian David Olusoga, and The University have all praised his work. “The summary has come to an end.”