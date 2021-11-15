After Marvel pushed back the premiere date, the sequel to “Doctor Strange” will undergo extensive reshoots.

After Marvel Studios ordered a significant reshoot to ensure the quality of the sequel to the hit 2016 film, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is returning to production.

The Hollywood Reporter learned exclusively this week that “major” reshoots are taking place in Los Angeles. In addition to reshoots, “extra photography” is being planned.

According to insiders, Sam Raimi will continue to direct the film, and Michael Waldron will continue to write the script for the remaining sequences.

Insiders claim that Cumberbatch will make significant alterations to the content.